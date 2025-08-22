‘Love Is Blind’ Star Reveals They Were Cut From Show Despite Getting Engaged in Pods

One Love Is Blind UK couple say their relationship was cut out of the season despite getting engaged during the Netflix dating experiment. The sophomore UK season chronicles 30 singles hoping to connect in the pods.

After one fan spoke on social media about Ross Millington’s brief appearance on the show, Millington revealed that he was cut from continuing on to the post-proposal vacation and beyond after proposing to his match.

Per the social media user, Millington was rarely seen in the pods, but he was shown chatting with co-stars in the men’s lounge as he went through the process.

Millington, a 30-year-old barber shop owner at the time of the series being filmed, responded to a TikTok user’s questions about his appearances, or lack thereof, in the show.

“That was me,” he noted as the user pointed him out. “I didn’t make it to Greece unfortunately. Reveal went well though.” He says he did get to film a “reveal,” per The Sun.

There have been several successful Love Is Blind pairings since its premiere in 2020. The series has even seen its first crossover between the American and UK franchise.

A.D. Smith from Love Is Blind Charlotte and Ollie Sutherland from the inaugural season of the UK franchise are currently engaged and expecting their first baby after falling in love on another Netflix series, Perfect Match.

“I get emotional when people bring up the baby,” AD exclusively told E! News in a joint interview at Santa Monica’s Netflix Summer Break event in July. “I couldn’t be more happy. I’m so blessed, and I get to do this with such an amazing partner,” she continued. “We’re on this journey together, and we’re just so excited about our little girl. She’ll be here in November, and it’s been amazing.”