‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Share Footage of Flooded Apartment

Season 8 Love Is Blind couple Sara Carton and Joey Leveille are dealing with the aftermath of flooding in their apartment. The couple, who appeared on the Minneapolis/St. Paul season, shared images and videos on social media.

Sharing her wardrobe carpet drenched from the flooding in their bedroom, Sara was heard asking Joey in her clip, “Do you have your headlamp Joey?” He responded “No.” She captioned the video, “Laughing in times of stress. My whole apartment stack is flooded. Please send us all good vibes — we’ll need it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple went Instagram official in July after splitting from their previous partners on the show. Rumors about their relationship surfaced for months, with TikTok sleuths spotting them on dates before they confirmed.

“#SundayScaries,” Joey captioned his video, tapping his feet in the water beneath him that’s flooded. “But everything’s ruined. I’m fine everything is fine.”

In Sara’s video, she asked for resources from those who may have also dealt with flooding. “If you have any experience working with renters insurance claims, send me all your tips and tricks,” she wrote.

In their Love Is Blind season, the now-couple walked down their individual aisles but failed to marry pod matches Ben Mezzenga and Monica Danús, respectively. Sara accused Ben of flaking on their relationship after agreeing to move in together across the country during the reunion special.

Sara and Joey confirmed their romance in an Instagram carousel on July 13 that they shared on their respective accounts, with two photos that showed the couple posing on a rooftop and another where they kissed. Sara captioned the carousel at the time, “Happy. My newest life chapter title,” before Joey shared it on his own page.

Sara initially denied that she was romantically involved with Joey, revealing on the May 8 episode of the Dear Shandy podcast that the duo were “exploring” their relationship. At the time, she said, “[We are] dating in the sense of exploring our relationship and getting to know one another.”