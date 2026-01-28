‘Love Is Blind’ Season 10 Cast Photos and Episode Schedule Revealed

Season 10 of Love Is Blind is on the way. This time around, the series will chronicle singles trying to find their happily ever after in Ohio.

Longtime couple and hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey return in their roles, guiding the singles along the way in the unconventional dating experiment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As with previous seasons, the singles enter the pods hoping to find a connection and get engaged, sight unseen, within 10 days. When they finally meet face-to-face, the couples go on a pre-honeymoon on a tropical escape before they will move in together to get to know each other more before they decide to say “I do” at the altar.

The first batch of episodes will hit Netflix for subscribers on Wednesday, February 11. The remaining episodes will roll out over four weeks, every Wednesday. Week 1 (February 11) will premiere episodes 1-6. Week 2 (February 18) will drop episodes 7-9. Week 3 (February 25) will drop episodes 10-11. Week 4 will drop the finale episode on March 4.

The singles chronicled are as follows: Tyler Lanier (33): Sales Leader; Tyler Hunt (32): Management Consultant; Steven Sunday (32): Financial Analyst; Rosalyn Ransaw (31): Marketing Manager; Priyanka Grandhiin (34): Recruiter; Parker Knapp (29): Owner of Knapps Automotive; Mike Gibney (30): Sales Manager; Miguel Josue Lopez (32): Software Engineer; Keya Kellum (31): Marketing Director; Chris Fusco (30): Account Executive; Kevan Jones (32): Realtor; Jordan Faeth (34): Account Executive; Jessica Barrett (39): Infectious Diseases Physician; Jennifer Underwood (32): Finance Professional; Emma Betsinger (28): Retail Merchandising; Elissa Finley (38): Aesthetic Nurse Injector; Dynasty Ballard (34): Social Media Manager; Victor St. John (34): Professor; Haramol Gill (36): ER Doctor; Devonta Anderson (32): Loan Officer; Connor Spies (32): Account Management; Christine Hamilton (31): Speech-Language Pathologist; Chris Fusco (30): Account Executive; Bry Thomas (30): Real Estate Agent; Brittany Wicker (32): Nurse; Brittany Steward (37): Flight Attendant; Brianna McNees (34): Senior Merchant; Brennan O’Callaghan (30): Finance Manager; Ashley Carpenter (34): Claims Quality Manager; Amber Morrison (34): Nurse Practitioner; Alex Lowry (33): Assistant Controller; and Alex Henderson (31): Financial Sales.