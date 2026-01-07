‘Love Is Blind’ Season 10 Premiere Date Revealed (and It’s Coming Very Soon)

Love Is Blind Season 10 details are here. Well, enough to keep fans on the edges of the seats.

The popular and controversial Netflix reality dating experiment will premiere on the streamer in time for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 11. Netflix revealed the release date earlier today.

Season 10 reportedly taped in Boston, Massachusetts. No details about the participants have yet to be revealed. Season 9 was taped in Denver, Colorado.

As with previous seasons, though Netflix has yet to confirm, viewers are expecting a block of episodes to drop, usually around five episodes that detail pod dates, breakups, love triangles, engagements, and reveals.

The following week, typically, episodes will show the chaos of the pre-honeymoon. And then, family meet-ups, move-ins, wedding prep, and the actual weddings. A reunion episode closes out the season.

Usually, five couples’ road to the altar is explored. It’s not certain how many love stories will be followed in the upcoming season.

The show has come under fire for poor casting, failed background checks of participants who have either been revealed to be in relationships at the time of filming or worse, and a lack of diversity in the participants. Chris Coelen, the show’s creator and executive producer, has defended its casting processes.

Season 9 made history as none of the couples said “I Do” at the altar. Coelen said it followed the reality of the season. “Whether they succeed or fail, the trying is the most enjoyable and important part for me,” he told Tudum.

He also shot back at critics who say the series has a bigger failure than success rate. “The experiment is working better than ever. I think we’ll see many happy couples continue to come out of the Love Is Blind experiment in the future, who have fallen in love with who they are,” he explained “[In Season 10] We’ll also see couples decide that their love is not enough. Whatever the outcome, the journeys along the way, which reflect our society and some of the amazing people who inhabit it, will continue to be at turns joyful, frustrating, and awe-inspiring — in a word, human.”