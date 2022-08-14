'Love, Death, and Robots' Season 4 Is Coming, and Fans Are Beyond Ready

Netflix renewed Love, Death, and Robots for Season 4, which is almost unheard of for the streamer in 2022. The sci-fi anthology show has been a big hit for Netflix, both with critics and audiences who have connected with the show's diverse stories and themes. The series has won 12 Primetime Emmys and has a chance to win Outstanding Short Form Animated Program for the third time next month. Fans of the series are excited about more episodes.

Each episode of Love, Death, and Robots runs 22 minutes or less and is produced by different animation studios around the world. They also have different voice casts and are animated in different styles, under the supervision of Blue Studio. Tim Miller (Deadpool) created the show and is an executive producer with filmmaker David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen. Joel McHale, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Topher Grace, John DiMaggio, Elodie Young, and Chris Parnell have all voiced characters in the series, notes Variety.

During the Annecy International Animation Film Festival last year, Miller said his goal with the show was to present animated adult stories with the same production values afforded family movies. "The way I felt is that there was not a lot of adult animation in the west, and particularly not in America, and particularly not at the budget levels that allowed for really high-end CG like what was going on at Pixar and DreamWorks for kids," Miller explained, reports Variety. "And we felt it was time to do that for adults."