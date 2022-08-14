'Love, Death, and Robots' Season 4 Is Coming, and Fans Are Beyond Ready
Netflix renewed Love, Death, and Robots for Season 4, which is almost unheard of for the streamer in 2022. The sci-fi anthology show has been a big hit for Netflix, both with critics and audiences who have connected with the show's diverse stories and themes. The series has won 12 Primetime Emmys and has a chance to win Outstanding Short Form Animated Program for the third time next month. Fans of the series are excited about more episodes.
Each episode of Love, Death, and Robots runs 22 minutes or less and is produced by different animation studios around the world. They also have different voice casts and are animated in different styles, under the supervision of Blue Studio. Tim Miller (Deadpool) created the show and is an executive producer with filmmaker David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen. Joel McHale, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Topher Grace, John DiMaggio, Elodie Young, and Chris Parnell have all voiced characters in the series, notes Variety.
During the Annecy International Animation Film Festival last year, Miller said his goal with the show was to present animated adult stories with the same production values afforded family movies. "The way I felt is that there was not a lot of adult animation in the west, and particularly not in America, and particularly not at the budget levels that allowed for really high-end CG like what was going on at Pixar and DreamWorks for kids," Miller explained, reports Variety. "And we felt it was time to do that for adults."
Fincher, who also worked on Mindhunter and Mank for Netflix, said the show was born from a "desire to want to play in a sandbox where the animation didn't have to be singing furry animals. They could kill each other once in a while." Critics have noted a similarity to Heavy Metal, the cult classic 1981 animated anthology movie featuring stories inspired by the Heavy Metal magazine.prevnext
Love, Death, and Robots won the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program in 2019 and 2021, and has a chance to win the award a third time in September. The show won all six Emmys it was nominated for last year. Character designer Alberto Mielgo has already won the juried 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation for "Jibaro," a Season 3 episode about a deaf knight and a siren who become fascinated by each other.prevnext
Netflix's decision to renew Love, Death, and Robots for the fourth season is rare for the streamer today. Most shows, including critically acclaimed series, are lucky to last three seasons unless they become incredibly popular, like Stranger Things. Animated shows are particularly susceptible to getting canceled after one season. Adventure Beast, The Midnight Gospel, and Q-Force all lasted just one season before being tossed into the cancellation pile.prevnext
"This one deserves like 10 or more seasons," another commented.
'The number 1 reason why I'm still on Netflix!'
"You guys are the number 1 reason why I'm still on Netflix! Keep making more and more guys," one fan wrote.
'You deserve each and every new season!'
"You deserve each and every new season! Every artist around Tim Miller and his studio deserves it," one fan wrote.