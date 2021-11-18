‘Lost in Space’ Season 3: Russell Hornsby Dishes on Joining the Netflix Series in Secretive Role (Exclusive)

Lost in Space is back for a third season, and fans couldn’t be happier. The Netflix science-fiction drama is a reimagining of the 1965 series of the same name and follows the adventures of a family of space colonists whose spaceship veers off course. When the trailer for Season 3 dropped, fans waited in excitement to see the next’s season new additions. One of those new additions is BMF (Black Mafia Family) star Russell Hornsby, who is joined the cast in a secret role. However, he was nowhere to be found in the Season 3 trailer; in an exclusive interview with PopCulture, he tells us that’s intentional.

Hornsby says he’s had to be mum regarding the details of his role. “I think I have to be sort of ‘hush hush’ about the character,” he said with a smile. “They want to make it a nice reveal, but it was my first job in the pandemic.”

Hornsby admits that he was happy to be back to work and shocked by people’s excitement that he’d be on the show. “I was excited initially, I was excited just to be working. And then I was telling a few people about it, and I didn’t realize how many…There were so many fans in my family,” he said. “My brother and his son watched it on a regular. And I was like, oh, wow. And then told a couple of other friends of mine. They’re like, ‘Oh man, Lost in Space, that’s my show.’”

Overall, he thinks fans will be happy with how his character is involved. “And I was like, wow, I didn’t even really know it existed,” he continued. “So just hearing about other people’s excitement and enthusiasm about the show that me being a part of it got me more energized to be a part of it. So I’m excited. I was excited to work on it and I had a lot of fun and I think it’s going to be, I think my contribution’s going to be a good one when people come out, when people see it.”

The fourth and final season of Lost in Space premieres on Dec. 1. The first three seasons are available for streaming on Netflix now. BMF airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Starz, and previous episodes are available to stream with a Starz subscription. You can read our full Q&A with Russell Hornsby here, and you can watch it in its entirety at the top of this article.