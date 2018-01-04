‘Lost’ Finds a New Home on Hulu

After it’s departure from Netflix, Lost is telling fans “see ya in another life” on Hulu.

For fans who have looked into the eye of the island and thought that it was beautiful, the departure of Lost from streaming platform Netflix was probably scarier than mysterious smoke monsters, but thankfully, passengers aboard Oceanic Air Flight 815 are heading to streaming platform Hulu, TV Guide reports.

Created by Jeffrey Lieber, J.J. Abrams, and Damon Lindoff, the series, which originally aired from 2004-2010, follows the survivors of Oceanic Air Flight 815, which crashed on an uncharted island somewhere in the Pacific. The episodes, which focused on the characters as they discovered that there was more to the island than what initially meets the eye, were highlighted by flashbacks and supernatural elements.

The addition of all six seasons to Hulu is just the latest as the streaming platform picks up the slack of Netflix, who has begun to abandon older shows in favor of newer and original series. Hulu’s library now includes popular series such as The X-files, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and The Golden Girls.