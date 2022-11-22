Loren Gray Experiences Plane Crash in 'Oh Hell No... With Marlon Wayans' Exclusive Clip

Loren Gray just experienced a plane ride she would love to forget. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of this week's episode of the Meta series Oh Hell No... with Marlon Wayans, and Gray takes a virtual plane ride that goes South in a hurry. The 20-year-old singer and social media personality is seen screaming and laughing before the plane crashes into to a virtual mountain.

"Looks like there might be a system failure on Loren Gray's VR plane experience," the official synopsis states. "Does she overcome her fear of skydiving or will the plane go up in flames?! Conquering this fear comes down to a matter of seconds!"

Gray is known for being on TikiTok which she joined in 2016 at the age of 13 when it was called Musical.ly. At one point, Gray was the most followed person on TikTok and was also signed with Virgin Records and Capitol Records before going independent. In a 2021 interview with Euphoria, Gray talked about the challenge of converting her TikTok audience into her music audience.

"The thing with TikTok versus music is you have to build up a music audience the same way that you build up a social media audience," Gray said. "Although it does give you a jumping-off point of pre-existing fans, you still need to build credibility and respect in a different space, the same way that I did with social media. Social media fans don't always translate; I don't necessarily expect them to because if I wasn't on social media, I would be a new artist.

"So, I have a jumping-off point, but there's still work that needs to be done to build up the music space. It's really interesting, too, because I have my social media fans, and then I'll be at Chili's and this middle-aged dude comes up. He's like, "I love your song." So I'm like, "Oh, cool!" It's a really interesting demographic switch."

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gray is beleive to have a net worth of $5 million. In 2020, the 20-year-old earned $2.6 million from her social media accounts via sponsorship deals with brands like Revlon and Burger King. Gray's episode of Oh Hell No... with Marlon Wayans can be seen on Wayans' Facebook and Instagram page Wednesday (Nov. 23) at 12 p.m. ET.