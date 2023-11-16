The Season 2 finale of Loki premiered on Disney+ last week, and based on how the episode ended, it's likely the show isn't returning for a third season. However, when Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com spoke to Loki executive producer Kevin Wright on Phaze Zero, we learned it's possible some of the characters could return for a possible spinoff series.

"We did treat this like the closing of the book," Wright said when asked about the future of Loki. "That was kind of a challenge from Owen [Wilson] after Season 1. He's like 'Nobody ever has the courage to close the book. Let's close the book. Let's finish the story.' It felt right.

"I would say this, I love this world, I love these characters. I would love to continue telling stories with Sylvie and the TVA. I would love to tell more Loki stories if that becomes a possibility. Right now, I don't see how it is with what he's doing. But more so, I would love to continue to work with this team that made these two seasons of this show. I wonder if that's something that unless instead of it being a Loki Season 3, I would love to find a way of like if this was our Breaking Bad what's our Better Call Saul."

Season 2 of Loki ended with the title character (Tom Hiddleston) destroying the Loom and rejuvenating the dying timelines while rearranging them to oversee the branches alone at the End of Time. This means Loki is there likely forever, making it difficult for a Season 3 of the show. But when Davis spoke to Hiddleston about the show, we learned that Loki could return in the foreseeable future.

"It's so hard because I'll be completely honest with you, Brandon, I have at least twice in my life said goodbye," Hiddleston said. "I've written to Kevin Feige and Louis de Esposito and Victoria Alonso and been like, 'Thank you so much. It's been like the role of a lifetime,' and they've written notes back saying, 'Come and see us anytime. You're always part of the family. We're always here. You've given us so much and tears have been shared.' So I think I'd be unwise at this point to be conclusive about any of it." When it comes to the upcoming Marvel Studios shows, a new season of Loki is not on the schedule. The next show to stream on Disney+ is Season 2 of What If...? (Dec. 22) followed by Echo (Jan. 10) which will also stream on Hulu.