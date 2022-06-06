'Locke & Key' Season 3 Gets Premiere Date at Netflix

✖

Netflix's Locke & Key is coming to an end with Season 3, and the series premieres its final season on Aug. 10. The streamer announced the premiere as part of its annual Geeked Week, giving fans of the supernatural thriller series a concrete date to mark on their calendar as well as a teaser trailer showcasing moments from Locke & Key's final chapter.

"The past is always with us, you can try to run away but it's always there," a voice says at the beginning of the trailer, which then moves into a montage of moments of all the action to come. The Netflix adaptation of the IDW comic books by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez was revealed in April to be ending with its third season, but executive producers and co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill told Deadline in a statement at the time that their storytelling wasn't being cut short, as Season 3 was always the planned ending.

"Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion," Cuse and Averill said in a statement. "As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We're keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use."

The supernatural coming-of-age story follows the Locke siblings as they move with their mother into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, after their father is murdered. It's there that the three siblings learn about the magical keys that inhabit the house and are each imbued with unique powers. As they explore the keys, a mysterious demon is awakened, and the siblings learn more about how the keys may have something to do with their father's death.

Season 2, which premiered on Netflix in fall 2021, concluded with an episode appropriately titled "Cliffhanger," as the show teased even more evil looming in the Locke kids' town of Matheson, Massachusetts. Returning for Locke & Key's third season is its principal cast: Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Brendan Hines, Sherri Saum, Kevin Durand and Coby Bird.