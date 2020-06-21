'NOS4A2' Star Mattea Conforti Shares Hilarious 'Small World' Connection With 'Locke & Key' (Exclusive)

There's not much of a chance that AMC's NOS4A2 will cross over with Netflix's Locke & Key, however, star Mattea Conforti knows firsthand just how much the two shows share in common. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com this week, Conforti revealed how her own brother drew a comparison between the pair of series without realizing both were written by author Joe Hill.

Conforti said, despite drawing on the same fictional world, the Netflix production of Locke & Key is "definitely a separate world from" her show, NOS4A2 on AMC. Conforti plays Millie Manx, the mysterious daughter of villain Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto.) She is excited about this growing role in the series, as is her family, though she says her brother was quick to note its similarity to Locke & Key. She laughs recalling how, even without knowing about Hill's involvement in both shows, her brother still picked up on key similarities between them.

"Actually, my brother was watching [Locke & Key], not even knowing that it's one of Joe Hill's shows," she said. "It's such a small world because he never knew that [Hill] also wrote NOS4A2. So when he was watching it, he was like 'Oh, this reminds me of NOS4A2 so much! It kind of has, like, the same concept, but it's not as gory.' And I was like, 'Yeah, that's Joe Hill! He also wrote the book for NOS4A2.'"

Conforti said she herself is a fan of Locke & Key, calling the Netflix show "different than any other thing that I've watched," and "really intriguing." Asked about the chance of doing a crossover episode between the two shows, she said she's "up for anything," though she doubts that such a project is coming up any time soon.

Conforti held a recurring role in Season 1 of NOS4A2, but this year is poised to become a bigger player in the main plot. Season 2 picks up after an eight-year time-lapse, and Millie Manx is at the forefront of children worrying about the future of Christmasland. She will use her connection as Charlie's daughter to try to sway things in their favor, revealing more about her past along the way, according to Conforti.

"You're going to find out more about her past, and where she came from, and how she came into Christmasland," she said, adding later: "There's so many paths that she could go down at this point from the end of the season — and from the beginning of the season! I did not expect the adventures and the journey that Millie Manx is going to go on."



NOS4A2 Season 2 premieres on Sunday, June 21 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC.