‘Little House on the Prairie’ Reboot Adds 6 More Actors to Cast

The much-anticipated Little House on the Prairie reboot has added six more actors to the growing cast.

Netflix announced in January that it would be developing a reimagining of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s beloved book series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Earlier this month, four stars were cast as Ingalls family members, with Alice Halsey and Skywalker Hughes portraying Laura and Mary Ingalls, respectively, and Luke Bracey and Crosby Fitzgerald playing their parents, Charles and Caroline Ingalls. Deadline reports that six more actors have been cast in the series, which is “expected to follow Charles, his wife Caroline, and their daughters Laura and Mary as they leave Wisconsin to settle in Independence, Kansas.”

Jocko Sims

Pictured: Jocko Sims as Tucker — (Photo by: Tina Rowden/NBC)

Jocko Sims will play Dr. George Tann, who is known in the novels as a doctor on the Osage Diminished Reserve who saved the Ingalls family when they got malaria. He is “a generous and kind-hearted man with a charming bedside manner that makes him a connector within the community.” He will be a series regular.

Sims is best known for his role as Anthony Adams in the drama series Crash, Carlton Burk in the action drama series The Last Ship, and Dr. Floyd Reynolds on the medical drama series New Amsterdam. He can currently be seen recurring in the new NBC drama Grosse Pointe Garden Society as Tucker, but the show has yet to be renewed for Season 2 or canceled. Other credits include The Resident, How to Die Alone, Masters of Sex, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and Dreamgirls.

Warren Christie

(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

Warren Christie will also play a character familiar to the book fans, John Edwards, although known as Dr. Edwards in the books. He is a Civil War veteran from Tennessee and is “a gregarious and mysterious man who catches the eye of every single woman in the county (maybe some of the married ones, too).” He will be a series regular.

Christie is best known for his roles on the ABC shows October Road as Ray Ctaldo and Happy Town as Aidan “Greggy” Stivilletto. He can most recently be seen in the Hallmark movies Our Holiday Love Story and The More Love Grows, with other credits including The Watchful Eye, Batwoman, Chicago Fire, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, The Resident, Eyewitness, The Catch, The Village, This Means War, and Apollo 18.

Wren Zhawenim Gotts

(Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Wren Zhawenim Gotts has been cast as newly created character Good Eagle, “who is wildly imaginative and is known as a storyteller.” She will be a series regular.

Little House on the Prairie marks Gotts’ first major TV role, and only third overall role, according to her IMDb page. She previously appeared in the 2023 short The 9th Inning and recurred as young Bonnie on Marvel and Disney+’s Echo.

Meegwun Fairbrother

(Photo by Shawn Goldberg/Getty Images)

Meegwun Fairbrother has been cast as Good Eagle’s father, Mitchell, a “tender-hearted man who lives in Kansas with his family, where he became a successful farmer and built the most impressive homestead in the country.” Mitchell is a newly created character for the new series. Fairbrother will be a series regular.

Fairbrother is most known for his role as Owen Beckbie in the Canadian drama series Burden of Truth, which aired on The CW in the States. Other credits include Avatar: The Last Airbender, SkyMed, Murdoch Mysteries, The Sticky, Finality of Dusk, and Seeds.

Alyssa Wapanatâhk

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Alyssa Wapanatâhk is set to portray Mitchell’s wife and Good Eagle’s mother, White Sun, “who is opinionated, beautiful, and has a sharp sense of humor. At times, she sees the world through a more cynical lens than her husband.” Also, a newly created character, she will be a series regular.

Wapanatâhk most recently recurred on the seventh and final season of Riverdale and starred as Tiger Lily on Disney+’s Peter Pan & Wendy in 2023. Other credits include Bones of Crows and Rehab, along with the short films Swansong, Pookmis, Robo Games, and Pure Love.

Xander Cole

Last but certainly not least, Xander Cole will be recurring as White Sun’s younger brother, Little Puma, a new character. He is “good-hearted, but bull-headed, and is trying to find his place in the world. He loves his big sister but also loves getting under her skin.”

Cole only made his acting debut last year, appearing in the short You Can Take It with You. He also appeared in the series Web of Spider-Man as young Father Lantham and Ben Richardson.

Little House on the Prairie is described as part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West. It comes from CBS Studios and Anonymous Content Studios. Rebecca Sonnenshine serves as showrunner and executive producer. Joy Gorman Wettels for Joy Coalition, Dana Fox, Susanna Fogel, and Trip Friendly for Friendly Family Productions are also executive producers. Sarah Adina Smith will direct the first episode.