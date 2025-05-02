4 Stars Just Cast in ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Reboot

Netflix has found the next generation of the Ingalls family.

The streamer’s upcoming Little House on the Prairie reboot has added four stars to the cast.

Netflix announced in January that a reimagining of the TV classic and beloved Laura Ingalls Wilder book series of the same name was in the works. Based on the first book in the series, the reboot is “expected to follow Charles, his wife Caroline, and their daughters Laura and Mary as they leave Wisconsin to settle in Independence, Kansas.” At the time, the Ingalls family had yet to be cast, but that is no longer the case, according to TVLine.

Alice Halsey (Laura Ingalls)

Apple TV+

10-year-old Alice Halsey has been cast as the youngest Ingalls daughter, Laura. “Everyone sees themselves in Laura,” per the official character description. “That’s why these books endure. Laura is a disruptor. Honest to a fault. Questions authority. She’s our window into this adventure. An American icon in waiting.”

Halsey made her acting debut in the Brie Larson-led Apple TV+ period drama Lessons in Chemistry in 2023. Other credits include Night Court, Days of Our Lives, and Kindergarten: The Musical.

Skywalker Hughes (Mary Ingalls)

Skywalker Hughes as Sheridan In season 2, episode 4 of Joe Pickett streaming on Paramount+, 2023. PHOTO CREDIT: Paramount+

Skywalker Hughes, 13, has landed the role of eldest Ingalls daughter, Mary, who is described as “Laura’s older sister and polar opposite. A rule follower. Quiet and studious. Always angling to be the good daughter, the obedient one, the ladylike one, the prettier one.”

Hughes made her acting debut on the Paramount+ series Joe Pickett, portraying Sheridan Pickett for all 20 episodes. She also lent her voice to episodes of PAW Patrol, Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, and Blue’s Clues & You. Other credits include Accused and Ordinary Angels.

Luke Bracey (Charles Ingalls)

(Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Luke Bracey will take on the role of family patriarch Charles Ingalls, “a man who’d fit in seamlessly into the 21st century. Ruggedly handsome, charming, outgoing. A farmer and a trapper. A carpenter and an artist. A poet, a musician, a skilled storyteller. The original Girl Dad.”

Bracey is best known for his role as Trey Palmer in the long-running Australian soap opera Home and Away from 2009 to 2010. Other credits include Point Break, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, The Best of Me, The November Man, Mercy Road, One True Loves, Elvis, Holidate, Little Fires Everywhere, and Hacksaw Ridge.

Crosby Fitzgerald (Caroline Ingalls)

(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Crosby Fitzgerald rounds out the main family as Caroline Ingalls. She has “a playful side, a romantic side — but at the end of the day, she’s the one who keeps this family on track. Like moms do. She’s quiet and patient and practical — but with a core of steel.”

Fitzgerald recently had a recurring role in the Apple TV+ dark comedy Palm Royale. Other credits include Goodrich, Baby Bird, Abbott Elementary, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, Mother Comes to Venus, and Educated Fleas.

Little House on the Prairie comes from CBS Studios and Anonymous Content Studios. Rebecca Sonnenshine serves as showrunner and executive producer. Joy Gorman Wettels for Joy Coalition, Dana Fox, Susanna Fogel, and Trip Friendly for Friendly Family Productions are also executive producers. Sarah Adina Smith will direct the first episode.