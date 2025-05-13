NBC Show Still In Limbo, and It’s Either Facing Cancellation or Moving to Peacock

Is it the end of the line for Alice, Brett, Birdie, and Catherine?

NBC’s acquisition of broadcasting rights to NBA games looms over all its original programming like a specter, as basketball games taking up primetime slots on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays prompted the cancellation of at least five shows. But the fate of beloved murder-mystery drama series Grosse Point Garden Society still hangs in the balance.

While a renewal is likely increasingly unlikely, given the cancellation of big-name series like Suits LA and Night Court, there’s a possibility that the show could move to NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

The series stars Aja Naomi King, Melissa Fumero, AnnaSophia Robb and Ben Rappaport as friends in a suburban gardening club who, in a White Lotus-esque flash-forward, murder another member of their club after an event goes haywire and spend the rest of the season trying to cover it up.

The identity of the victim—and their motive for the crime—was not revealed until the end of the season.

Showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs told TheWrap earlier this year that the show does very well on streaming, prompting fans to speculate the show’s move to Peacock.

In addition, NBC has already moved some of its biggest names to streaming, like when the network moved Law & Order: Organized Crime to Peacock last year after nixing it from the broadcast schedule.

The season finale of Grosse Pointe Garden Society airs this Friday at 8 PM on NBC.