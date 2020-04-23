'Leverage' Revived, Timothy Hutton Will Not Return

✖

The cult crime drama Leverage is coming back. The series will be rebooted with the original creative team, Dean Devlin, John Rogers and Chris Downey, according to Deadline. Although Timothy Hutton will not be reprising his role, as he is currently facing sexual assault allegations.

The series will debut on IMDb TV, a free, ad-supported streaming service that's owned by Amazon. The reboot of Leverage marks the platform's first original production, as it's known for hosting classic films. Emmy nominee Noah Wyle will star as one of the reboot's new characters, as well as direct two of the 13 episodes planned for the first season. He'll be joined by returning cast members Beth Riesgraf, Gina Bellman, Eliot Spencer and Aldis Hodge.

"Since the day it was canceled, I've longed to return to the world of Leverage," Devlin said. "The show, the characters, the cast and the people who made it happen all hold a very special place in my heart." He also added that the new series would be "a re-imagining of the original premise."

Leverage initially ran for five seasons on TNT from 2008 through 2012. It followed a five-person team that used their skills to fight corporate greed and reward ordinary people. The Robin Hood-inspired group included a thief, a grifter, a hacker and a retrieval specialist, who were led by former insurance investigator Nathan Ford (Hutton).

Back on March 2, Buzzfeed News posted an interview with Canadian model and actress Sera Johnston, where she claimed the actor assaulted her in Vancouver back in 1983 when she was only 14-years-old. While Hutton was in the area at the time filming the movie Iceman, he has since denied the allegations in a statement to the outlet, calling Johnston's interview part of "multiple extortion attempts by a woman named Sera Dale Johnston to extract millions of dollars from me. He added that he "will not stop fighting to expose this story for what it is: a failed extortion attempt based on something that never happened."

Hutton's most recent foray into television, Almost Family, was canceled by Fox back on March 2. Based on the Australian series Sisters, it starred a group of women who discover they all have the same father: a fertility clinic doctor, played by Hutton. While the cancellation was also announced on the same day as the allegations, it's unclear if that led to the decision, or it was simply axed due to low ratings.