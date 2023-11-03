'Letterkenny' Ending at Hulu With Season 12

Another Hulu series is coming to an end. Deadline reports that Canadian sitcom Letterkenny will end after its upcoming 12th season. All six episodes are set to premiere on Dec. 26 on Hulu. Meanwhile, all episodes will also drop on Canadian platform Crave on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Jared Keeso, who created the series, stars in the half-hour comedy, which centers on the residents of the small Canadian community of Letterkenny. Made up of three groups: the hicks, the skids, and the hockey players, the town always has its residents feuding and fighting, and it mostly never ends well.

Season 12 will include comedy night, country music, bad influence, a new nightclub, an encore at the Ag Hall, and much, much more. Returning for the final season alongside Keeso will be Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, K. Trevor Wilson, Dylan Playfair, Andrew Herr, Tyler Johnston, Evan Stern, Mark Forward, and Tiio Horn. The series made its debut on Hulu in 2018, with subsequent seasons added on Dec. 27 of that year. Hulu acquired the exclusive streaming rights for the series in the U.S. in 2019. Spinoff series Shoresy, based on Keeso's titular character, premiered on Crave and Hulu in 2022. A third season was recently renewed, so while Letterkenny will soon be ending, Shoresy is alive and well.

Letterkenny is the latest show to end at Hulu, whether by choice or not. Over the summer, the streamer canceled a number of shows, including sitcom How I Met Your Father, popular historical satire The Great as well as freshman musical series Up Here. Meanwhile, it renewed popular comedy Only Murders in the Building for a fourth season and was once again the place to be for Huluween. Even though it's a disappointment that Letterkenny will be ending soon after a whopping 12 seasons, fans can still look forward to six episodes to close out the series. Hopefully, it will properly wrap up everything.

It's unknown how the series will end, and while six episodes may seem a bit troubling, it's not uncommon. Every season has had only six episodes, except for Seasons 8 and 9, which had seven. Most seasons have also been released on Crave on Christmas, so fans will be able to once again celebrate the festive holiday, or just an average Monday, by watching the final season of Letterkenny. Or the day after Christmas on Hulu. With Shoresy still going strong, maybe it could foreshadow the future of Letterkenny and maybe even more shows to come. One could hope.