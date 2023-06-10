'Lethal Weapon' TV Show Set to Leave Netflix

Many titles are set to leave Netflix throughout June, and unfortunately, Fox's buddy cop dramedy Lethal Weapon is one of them. Based on the film franchise of the same name, the series followed mismatched detective partners. The first two seasons starred Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans until Crawford was fired due to allegedly bad behavior and on-set incidents. His character was killed off, with Sean William Scott replacing him in the third season. Wayans then left at the end of the season, and the series came to an end after Season 3.

The series ran on Fox from 2016 to 2019 and also starred Jordana Brewster, Keesha Sharp, Kevin Rahm, Johnathan Fernandez, Chandler Kinney, Dante Brown, and Michelle Mitchenor. It was developed by Matt Miller, who also served as an executive producer alongside Dan Lin, Jennifer Gwarts, and McG, with Kelly Van Horn serving as a producer.

Coincidentally, Damon Wayans is not the only one in the Wayans family who has a series leaving Netflix this month. His brother, Marlon Wayans, will be saying goodbye to his canceled NBC sitcom Marlon on Tuesday when it leaves the streamer. Luckily, while Lethal Weapon will be leaving Netflix, there are still actually a few other ways to watch it. Along with numerous Fox series, the comedy is also available to stream on Hulu in full, so at the very least, fans will still be able to watch the series, just not on Netflix.

Lethal Weapon isn't the only show that will be leaving Netflix this month. Along with the buddy cop comedy and Marlon, The Mole, Shooter, Chappelle's Show, and Cold Case Files will be among those dropping from the streamer sometime over the next few weeks. It's always hard when a fan-favorite show leaves a streamer, but at least fans can still watch it on Hulu.

Meanwhile, Damon Wayans will be in another comedy that will surely make fans laugh. The actor, along with his son, Damon Wayans Jr., will be starring in the upcoming CBS series Poppa's House, that will be premiering sometime during the 2023-24 season. So audiences will have something else to look forward to when it comes to the Wayans family, and it will be streaming on Paramount+ after it premieres. Hopefully, a premiere date is announced soon, but with the writers' strike, it might still be a while. Luckily, Wayans will definitely be returning to TV soon, even if it's not, particularly on Netflix.