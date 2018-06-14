‘Last Man Standing’ Star Nancy Travis to Appear on ‘The Ranch’

The Ranch is set to drop its next batch of episodes on Netflix on Friday, June 15, and it seems the show will have an unexpected guest star.

Nancy Travis, who is best known for her role as Vanessa Baxter on the sitcom Last Man Standing, appears in a first-look image for the new episodes, indicating that she will appear on the show for at least one episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photo sees Travis speaking to Maggie (Debra Winger), in a seemingly impassioned moment, as Maggie gazes into the distance.

The preview photos also feature Colt Bennett (Ashton Kutcher), Abby Phillips (Elisha Cuthbert), and Bo Bennett (Sam Elliott). Abby is heavily pregnant in the shots, and fire damage can be seen in the background.

The show’s next 10 episodes will include the last appearance from Danny Masterson, who was fired from the series in December after multiple women accused the actor of sexual assault. Masterson’s character Rooster was absent from the shots but was present in the trailer in what appears to be a wedding scene between Colt and Abby.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of ‘The Ranch,’” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement at the time, according to Variety. “Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

During the second half of the show’s 20-episode third season, actor Dax Shepard will appear as a guest star to help fill the void left by Masterson’s character.

Shepard will play Luke Matthews, a former soldier who comes to Garrison with some history concerning the Iron River Ranch. He meets the Bennetts and immediately bonds with Colt and Beau, but Luke’s past has a way of catching up with him.

The actor’s future on The Ranch is likely contingent on the success of the Fox comedy pilot Bless This Mess, which sees Shepard star alongside Lake Bell.

Photo Credit: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com