SAG Awards announced that Kristen Bell will host the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The award show will stream live via Netflix on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. It marks Bell’s return as host for the second year. She previously made history as the prestigious ceremony’s inaugural host in 2018 and the second of a multi-year partnership between SAG Awards and the streaming service. Megan Mullally hosted in 2019.

“Thrilled to be hosting the SAG Awards again this year,” Bell said in a statement. “I’m honored to be asked back and can’t wait to share the evening with my fellow actors, doing what we do best… celebrating ourselves.”

And the SAG Awards team says she’s the perfect fit. “Kristen Bell’s wit, warmth and charm makes her the perfect fit for our show – a night celebrating actors and the outstanding performances of the year,“ SAG Awards Executive Producer Jon Brockett said in a statement. ”Plus — everybody wants this,” he said in regards to her Netflix hit series Nobody Wants This, also starring Adam Brody.

In this year’s ceremony, icon Jane Fonda will receive SAG-AFTRA’s highest tribute: the SAG Life Achievement Award. Nominees for the 31st SAG Awards have not been announced yet. Official nominations will be revealed in January 2025.

“I have been working in this industry for almost the entirety of my life and there’s no honor like the one bestowed on you by your peers,” Fonda said of the upcoming award. “SAG-AFTRA works tirelessly to protect the working actor and to ensure that union members are being treated equitably in all areas, and I am proud to be a member as we continue to work to protect generations of performers to come.”