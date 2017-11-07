Thousands Want Kevin James to Replace Kevin Spacey on ‘House of Cards’

Kevin Spacey has been booted from his starring role on House of Cards after a wave of sexual assault and harassment accusations, and there is now a dark horse in the running as a replacement.

A tongue-in-cheek movement has developed to get comedian Kevin James into Spacey’s now-vacated role as sinister politician Frank Underwood.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The humorous idea was thought up by Robbie Pyma, who created a Change.org petition for the recasting. The petition, which is addressed to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, has 25,000 supporters as of press time.

Up Next: Here’s Everything to Know About the Kevin Spacey Allegations

“Losing a great show is hard, no matter the circumstances,” Pyma said. “However with hardship comes the opportunity for a great show to become one of the greatest television shows of all time. I think Kevin James can elevate House of Cards to a globally adored franchise like Game of Thrones and make the entire world focus on one of the most important Netflix original series there is.”

While the Kevin Can Wait star filling the role of the disgraced Oscar-winner is very unlikely, some online are actually offering up suitable replacements.

More: Some House of Cards Fans Think Netflix Should Recast Kevin Spacey’s Character

Names that are being tossed around online include Matthew McConaughey, Nicolas Cage and Don Cheadle.

However, it’s rumored that producers are considering killing Underwood off completely and shifting sole focus to Robin Wright’s character, Claire Underwood.