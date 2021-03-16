Kevin Hart Partnering With 'MotorTrend' for 'Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew'

✖

Kevin Hart is about to put his love of automotive culture on full display. He and his comedy crew, The Plastic Cup Boyz, are partnering with MotorTrend for a new series on the company's streaming service. Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew will examine the world of car clubs through the eyes of comedians.

According to a press release, the show will "take a lighthearted, hilarious look at the world of car collecting and what it means to be a muscle car devotee as they attempt to successfully launch their own automotive club." The group of comedians includes John Clausell, Ron Everline, Spank Horton, Harry Ratchford, and Joey Wells. Lucky Costa of MotorTrend's HOT ROD Garage will join the group and serve as the house mechanic for the eight-episode series.

"We are very excited about the opportunity for HartBeat and The Plastic Cup Boyz to bring a one-of-kind car show to MotorTrend," Ratchford said in a press release. "Car collecting and car club is something we enjoy while on the road touring and we think the audience will enjoy learning and laughing alongside us… So buckle up for a journey into classic car culture."

Hart is known for his love of cars. Back in 2018, Hot Cars profiled some of the vehicles in his garage. The list included a classic Pontiac GTO, a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Edition, the limited-edition Mustang GT500E Super Snake, and a Ferrari 488 GTB Spider among others. Now he will show off his love of vehicles in a different way while partnering with the Plastic Cup Boyz.

"THIS IS NOT YOUR GRANDFATHER’S CAR SHOW!" Wells added. "This is high powered, supercharged, excitement. Claim your seat and hold on tight as we explore this world of high-octane power from the lens of collectors and comedians."

HartBeat Productions and Big Breakfast serve as producers on Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew. Luke Kelly-Clyne, Kevin Healey, and Rebecca Graham Forde are executive producers for Big Breakfast with Propagate’s Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Drew Buckley. For HartBeat Productions, Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells, and Brenden Carter are executive producers and Tiffany Brown is co-producer. For the MotorTrend App, David Lee, and Gabriel VanHuss are executive producers. For MotorTrend Group, Mike Suggett is head of programming and development and Alex Wellen is global president and general manager.

Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew will launch sometime in summer 2021, exclusively on the MotorTrend app. The cost of MotorTrend OnDemand is $4.99 per month or $49.99 for a year subscription. Paying for the service provides an ad-free experience and early access to popular shows, including Top Gear America. The MotorTrend app is available on Apple TV, Roku Box, Google Chromecast, Xbox, and Amazon Fire TV.