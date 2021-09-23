Kevin Hart’s Next Big Netflix Movie Revealed

Kevin Hart and F. Gary Gray are teaming up for a Netflix release. A source tells The Wrap the two are working on Lift, a heist film for the streaming service. Lift is written by Dan Kunka and was acquired by Netflix this past March. Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon are producing the film for Genre Pictures. Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan are also producing for 6th & Idaho. Hart and Brian Smiley are producing for the comedian’s production company HartBeat Productions.

Hart will star as a master thief whose ex-girlfriend and the FBI convince him to pull off an impossible heist on a flight from London to Zurich. The What Now? star has a partnership with Netflix. He’s currently in production for Me Time alongside Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall. Hart has worked with Hall previously on Think Like a Man, the film adaptation of the Steve Harvey relationship book Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man.

Gray’s credits are long and include Straight Outta Compton, The Fate of the Furious, and Men in Black: International. He is also set to direct Muscle with Vin Diesel following production on Lift. Gray is repped by UTA and Artists First.

Hart’s recently starred in the Netflix dramedy Fatherhood. Other recent credits of Hart’s include Jumanji: The Next Level and Die Hart. He’s also in the upcoming TV mini-series True Story. Wesley Snipes stars alongside Hart in True Story. Hart is also repped by UTA, as well as 3 Arts. Other upcoming credits for Hart include The Man From Toronto and Borderlands.

The writer of Lift, Kunka, is repped by Verve and Lit Entertainment Group. Kunka has multiple projects in the works and previously sold the Black List script Yellowstone Falls. Per Deadline, Kinberg also has a Netflix deal, with projects like Here Comes the Flood.