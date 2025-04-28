Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 28)

It’s out with the old and in with the new at Netflix this week.
As we flip the page on the calendar, saying goodbye to April and hello to May, the streaming giant is giving dozens of titles the boot as it adds nearly four dozen new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals.
This week’s roundup includes titles from both the April and May 2025 content lists. Among the Netflix originals arriving on the platform are Chef’s Table: Legends, The Eternaut, and The Four Seasons, Tina Fey’s star-studded new comedy series based on the 1981 feature of the same name. May 1 will also see a long list of licensed films making their way to Netflix, including American Graffiti, Burn After Reading, three titles from the Ocean’s film series, and all five Twilight movies, with the critically acclaimed 2016 South Korean zombie movie Train to Busan joining the lineup later in the week.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan.
Chef’s Table: Legends
Premiere Date: Monday, April 28
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: “”Chef’s Table: Legends” will pay tribute to the culinary icons who have helped shape the modern world of food. This season, which coincides with the 10-year anniversary of the “Chef’s Table” franchise, will feature a lineup of legendary celebrity chefs whose influence has transcended borders (and mediums) and inspired generations of cooks and food lovers alike.”
The Eternaut
Premiere Date: Wednesday, April 30
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: “One summer’s night in Buenos Aires, a mysterious deadly snowfall wipes out most of the population and leaves thousands stranded. Juan Salvo and his friends embark on a desperate struggle for survival. Everything changes when they discover that the toxic snowstorm is only the first attack by a foreign army invading Earth. The only way to stay alive is to join together and fight. No one will survive on their own.
The series is the first screen adaptation of the iconic Argentine sci-fi graphic novel The Eternaut, written by Héctor G. Oesterheld and illustrated by Francisco Solano Lopez, which was first published in 1957.”
Turning Point: The Vietnam War
Premiere Date: Wednesday, April 30
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: “From Luminant Media and director Brian Knappenberger, Turning Point: The Vietnam War offers an unfiltered look at one of the most defining and divisive conflicts in modern history and the profound, lasting impact it has had on America’s global identity and on the lives of countless people. Following in the footsteps of Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War and Turning Point: 9/11 and the War On Terror, this five episode docuseries showcases a war that was more than just a military failure; it was a political and cultural reckoning that reshaped America, exposed deep divisions at home and shattered trust in the government. With unprecedented access to CBS News archives through See It Now Studios, rare Vietnamese footage, declassified government records and previously unearthed White House recordings, the series spans nearly two decades and three different presidential administrations, amplifying often overlooked perspectives. As both America and Vietnam mark the 50th anniversary of the Fall of Saigon, Turning Point: The Vietnam War offers a timely exploration of how the war’s unresolved wounds, unlearned lessons, and enduring consequences continue to shape the world today.”
The Four Seasons
Premiere Date: Thursday, May 1
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: “Six old friends head for a relaxing weekend away only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up. The three couples, Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), are completely upended by the news. Over the course of a year, we follow the friends on four vacations, and watch how this shake-up affects everyone’s dynamic — sending old issues and new bubbling to the surface. Co-created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, THE FOUR SEASONS is a hilarious and heartfelt love letter to long marriages and old friendships. Based on the 1981 feature film of the same name.”
Unseen: Season 2
Premiere Date: Friday, May 2
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: “In the wake of tragedy, Zenzi is forced to trust those who put her behind bars. Will her newfound desire for freedom finally put her grief to rest?”
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 4/30/25
Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY
Exterritorial (DE) — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 5/1/25
Angi: Fake Life, True Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Biggest Fan — NETFLIX FILM
Airport
Airport ’77
Airport 1975
Ali
American Gangster
American Graffiti
Burn After Reading
Constantine
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Dawn of the Dead
Eat Pray Love
The Equalizer 2
Hanna
Home
The Jerk
The Lego Movie
Mid90s
The Mule
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
The Paper Tigers
Past Lives
Sisters
Starship Troopers
The Sugarland Express
Trainwreck
Trolls
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Avail. 5/2/25
Peninsula
Train to Busan
What’s leaving this week?
Leaving 4/29/25
Patriots Day
Leaving 5/1/25
About Time
Annie
Apollo 13
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Dallas Buyers Club
Definitely, Maybe
Erin Brockovich
Europa Report
The Flintstones
Friday
The Frozen Ground
Fury
King Kong
Maid in Manhattan
Next Friday
Notting Hill
Out of Africa
Pompeii
Public Enemies
Queen & Slim
Schindler’s List
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
This Is 40
Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Waterworld
Wedding Crashers
The Whale
Whiplash
The Wiz
You, Me and Dupree