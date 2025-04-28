Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 28)

It’s out with the old and in with the new at Netflix this week.

As we flip the page on the calendar, saying goodbye to April and hello to May, the streaming giant is giving dozens of titles the boot as it adds nearly four dozen new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This week’s roundup includes titles from both the April and May 2025 content lists. Among the Netflix originals arriving on the platform are Chef’s Table: Legends, The Eternaut, and The Four Seasons, Tina Fey’s star-studded new comedy series based on the 1981 feature of the same name. May 1 will also see a long list of licensed films making their way to Netflix, including American Graffiti, Burn After Reading, three titles from the Ocean’s film series, and all five Twilight movies, with the critically acclaimed 2016 South Korean zombie movie Train to Busan joining the lineup later in the week.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Chef’s Table: Legends

Play video

Premiere Date: Monday, April 28

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “”Chef’s Table: Legends” will pay tribute to the culinary icons who have helped shape the modern world of food. This season, which coincides with the 10-year anniversary of the “Chef’s Table” franchise, will feature a lineup of legendary celebrity chefs whose influence has transcended borders (and mediums) and inspired generations of cooks and food lovers alike.”

The Eternaut

Play video

Premiere Date: Wednesday, April 30

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “One summer’s night in Buenos Aires, a mysterious deadly snowfall wipes out most of the population and leaves thousands stranded. Juan Salvo and his friends embark on a desperate struggle for survival. Everything changes when they discover that the toxic snowstorm is only the first attack by a foreign army invading Earth. The only way to stay alive is to join together and fight. No one will survive on their own.

The series is the first screen adaptation of the iconic Argentine sci-fi graphic novel The Eternaut, written by Héctor G. Oesterheld and illustrated by Francisco Solano Lopez, which was first published in 1957.”

Turning Point: The Vietnam War

Play video

Premiere Date: Wednesday, April 30

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “From Luminant Media and director Brian Knappenberger, Turning Point: The Vietnam War offers an unfiltered look at one of the most defining and divisive conflicts in modern history and the profound, lasting impact it has had on America’s global identity and on the lives of countless people. Following in the footsteps of Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War and Turning Point: 9/11 and the War On Terror, this five episode docuseries showcases a war that was more than just a military failure; it was a political and cultural reckoning that reshaped America, exposed deep divisions at home and shattered trust in the government. With unprecedented access to CBS News archives through See It Now Studios, rare Vietnamese footage, declassified government records and previously unearthed White House recordings, the series spans nearly two decades and three different presidential administrations, amplifying often overlooked perspectives. As both America and Vietnam mark the 50th anniversary of the Fall of Saigon, Turning Point: The Vietnam War offers a timely exploration of how the war’s unresolved wounds, unlearned lessons, and enduring consequences continue to shape the world today.”

The Four Seasons

Play video

Premiere Date: Thursday, May 1

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Six old friends head for a relaxing weekend away only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up. The three couples, Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), are completely upended by the news. Over the course of a year, we follow the friends on four vacations, and watch how this shake-up affects everyone’s dynamic — sending old issues and new bubbling to the surface. Co-created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, THE FOUR SEASONS is a hilarious and heartfelt love letter to long marriages and old friendships. Based on the 1981 feature film of the same name.”

Unseen: Season 2

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, May 2

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “In the wake of tragedy, Zenzi is forced to trust those who put her behind bars. Will her newfound desire for freedom finally put her grief to rest?”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 4/30/25

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Exterritorial (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 5/1/25

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Biggest Fan — NETFLIX FILM

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

Ali

American Gangster

American Graffiti

Burn After Reading

Constantine

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Dawn of the Dead

Eat Pray Love

The Equalizer 2

Hanna

Home

The Jerk

The Lego Movie

Mid90s

The Mule

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

The Paper Tigers

Past Lives

Sisters

Starship Troopers

The Sugarland Express

Trainwreck

Trolls

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Avail. 5/2/25

Peninsula

Train to Busan

What’s leaving this week?

Leaving 4/29/25

Patriots Day

Leaving 5/1/25

About Time

Annie

Apollo 13

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Dallas Buyers Club

Definitely, Maybe

Erin Brockovich

Europa Report

The Flintstones

Friday

The Frozen Ground

Fury

King Kong

Maid in Manhattan

Next Friday

Notting Hill

Out of Africa

Pompeii

Public Enemies

Queen & Slim

Schindler’s List

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

This Is 40

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Waterworld

Wedding Crashers

The Whale

Whiplash

The Wiz

You, Me and Dupree