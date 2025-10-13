Kerry Condon’s Marvel Role Recast in New Disney+ Show

After ten years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kerry Condon is hanging up the cape.

The Irish actress, well known for dramatic roles in films like Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Banshees of Inisherin, has been the voice of artificial intelligence unit F.R.I.D.A.Y. in the MCU for over ten years.

She began voicing the AI entity in 2015, when Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man created a digital secretary for himself in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Condon’s voice is also heard in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and most recently in the Disney+ series Marvel Zombies earlier this year.

With the upcoming release of VisionQuest on Disney+ next year, which will continue the tale of Paul Bettany’s robot character Vision, Condon is being replaced by another Irish actress. Orla Brady, who most recently appeared in Star Trek: Picard and Bosch: Legacy, will take over the voice of F.R.I.D.A.Y.

Marvel says that VisionQuest will conclude the trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along. While on stage at New York Comic Con, Bettany explained what’s next for his character after the events of WandaVision, where Vision fought an evil, all-white version of himself that had acquired all of his missing memories.

“What’s different about Vision right now is that Red Vision gave [White] Vision all of his memories, including the memories from within the Hex. But White Vision is having real difficulty connecting to them,” he says. “So he has the memories, but he doesn’t have the emotions and the feelings, and I think that’s what the journey is. White Vision’s journey during the show is about his attempt to connect to those memories and who he was… but with lasers!”

VisionQuest will premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2026.