Katey Sagal Lands Major Movie Role

Actress Katey Sagal has scored a major new movie role with Blumhouse Television for a film called Tattered Hearts. Sagal will play a former country music star who has become a recluse, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is expected to premiere sometime in 2022 on Epix.

Sagal is best-known for playing Leela on Futurama and Gemma Teller Morrow on Sons of Anarchy, among many other roles. She also has a long career in the music industry as a backup vocalist, singer-songwriter and soundtrack contributor. Now, she'll bring those skills together in Tattered Hearts, which is described as a thriller pitting new country music stars against their elder.

The movie reportedly follows an up-and-coming country music duo who idolize Sagal's character Harper Dutch. They seek out Harper in her secluded mansion, finding that she is friendly and welcoming. However, the younger performers are soon faced with the horrors of Harper's lifestyle and left to decide how far they'll really go for their careers.

Sagal may be best-known for her TV work, but her music resume is nothing to sneer at. She sang backup vocals for Bob Dylan, Etta James and Tanya Tucker early in her career, and later joined Bette Midler's backup group as well. She then provided vocals for Gene Simmons solo album and Olivian Newton-John's single "Soul Kiss," and even recorded the theme song for the movie Loose Cannons in 1990.

Sagal has released two solo albums, Well... in 1994 and Room in 2004. Both are described as adult contemporary music with a pop twist. Sagal contributed to the Sons of Anarchy soundtrack as well.

In the world of TV, Sagal's contributions are more widely known. She played Peggy Bundy on Married... With Children and Cate Hennessy on 8 Simple Rules. Her most recent venture, Rebel, was canceled after one season, but it might still be saved. Amazon is reportedly considering the show as an IMDbTV original series.

If it gets revived Sagal will be busy since Tattered Hearts is due out so soon. The movie comes from acclaimed studio Blumhouse, which has signed on to produce several original movies for Epix. The first movie to come out of this deal, A House on the Bayou, is currently scheduled to premiere in December.

An exact premiere date for Tattered Hearts has not yet been announced. Production details haven't been publicly revealed either.