Kate Middleton's Christmas Special Gets US Streaming Home

Kate Middleton's second annual Christmas carol service is bringing holiday cheer to anyone with a BritBox account. The Princess of Wales' Together at Christmas: Royal Carols will be broadcast both on ITV1 in the U.K. and on the streaming service available to royal followers in the U.S., Parade reports.

The holiday program, narrated by Academy Award winner Catherine Zeta-Jones and featuring an introduction from the Princess of Wales, premieres on the streaming service on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. ET following the U.K. broadcast. Any BritBox subscriber will be able to watch the program, and the streamer is offering a free 7-day trial for those looking to try it out this holiday season.

In addition to the carol service, Together at Christmas: Royal Carols features "films highlighting individuals who go above and beyond to support others" and tributes to Queen Elizabeth. The princess' carol service was filmed ahead of Christmas Eve on Dec. 15, with members of the royal family coming together for London's Westminster Abbey to celebrate the holiday season.

The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated alongside their eldest son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte during the service. King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla; Sophie, Countess of Wessex; Zara and Mike Tindall; Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also were in attendance at the service. Following the service, Prince William and Catherine wrote on social media, "Thank you to everyone who has helped make #TogetherAtChristmas so special, it was fantastic to celebrate inspiring individuals and outstanding organizations with you all."

Together at Christmas: Royal Carols was dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II this year and the values she "demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others," according to Kensington Royal. The longest-reigning British monarch died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, and her funeral took place on Sept. 19.

Earlier this week, the Princess of Wales paid tribute to the late monarch by planting a tree in her honor in Dean's Yard at Westminster Abbey as part of the Queen's Green Canopy, an initiative that was put into place in honor of Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee to plant over one million trees all across the United Kingdom. Watch Together at Christmas: Royal Carols on BritBox, streaming on Dec. 24.