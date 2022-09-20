Queen Consort Camilla Caught on Camera Getting Frustrated With Princess Charlotte During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place on Monday. Of course, the royal children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, had to be on their best behavior for the event. But, at one point during the service, it appeared as though their step-grandmother, Queen Consort Camilla, got frustrated by Charlotte and George's actions, per Marie Claire.

The publication noted that the interaction was picked up by onlookers and that a lip reader, Jeremy Freeman shed some more insight into the situation with the Daily Star. According to Freeman, it appears as though George may have pinched his younger sister when they were involved in the procession at Wellington Arch. At that point, Charlotte appeared to say, "Ow!" Meghan Markle, who was behind the young royals, appeared to smile at Princess Charlotte. But, Freeman noted that the Queen Consort didn't appear to be as fond of the kids' apparent actions.

Camilla allegedly gestured in Charlotte's direction to Kate Middleton and said, "Take her." George and Charlotte were amongst the many royals and state officials who gathered to lay Queen Elizabeth to rest. The funeral took place on Monday at Westminster Abbey. Following the service, the late monarch's coffin was transported to her final resting place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The event took place 11 days after the Queen died at the age of 96 while at her Balmoral Castle residence. She was the longest-reigning British monarch in history, having celebrated her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

Upon Elizabeth's death, her eldest son, Charles, became King Charles III. Subsequently, his wife, Camilla, became the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. Charles has already issued several official statements to the people of the United Kingdom since ascending to the throne. A day before Queen Elizabeth's funeral took place, he shared a message in which he expressed how moved he has been after seeing all of the support that the royal family has received following his mother's passing.

"Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world," the King said in new statement. "In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough, and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen. As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief."