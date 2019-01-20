Kanye West Will Reportedly Appear on Netflix’s ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ With David Letterman

Kanye West reportedly sat down for an interview with David Letterman earlier this week for Netflix‘s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Letterman filmed an episode at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles on Monday. Ticket-holders were not told who Letterman’s guest would be, but sources for Vulture said it was West.

There has also been anecdotal evidence that West was the guest on social media. Twitter and Instagram users have shared reports and photos of the ticket from the event. Audience members also reported Kim Kardashian West was in attendance. New York Times comedy columnist Jason Zinoman reported that “maybe” Kardashian was interviewed as well.

Thank you @1iota I really can’t believe I started the year by sitting in a room with 3 legends…

David Letterman, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian..just wow pic.twitter.com/ybwT6cRrfJ — GutTheBih (@Trev76999044) January 18, 2019

Vulture‘s sources said Letterman and West’s conversation included a portion on mental health, a subject close to both of them. Letterman has been open about his battle with depression since 2012, while West talked about his mental condition frequently in 2018. West’s 2018 album Ye included the message “I hate being bi-polar, it’s awesome,” but during his infamous Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump, he claimed he “actually wasn’t bipolar,” but instead “had sleep deprivation.”

In several tweets this past December, West claimed he was “free” from his medications and compared his mental state to how he felt while recording My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

“I’m loving the new music I’ve been working on. 6 months off meds I can feel me again. Remember when dark fantasy came out I used to tweet a storm also,” West tweeted on Dec. 15.

West’s openness about his mental health earned praise from Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, who has also been open about mental health issues.

“Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health,” Davidson wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”

According to Zinoman’s 2017 Letterman biography, the comedian went into a deep depression after his 2009 scandal, when a producer tried to blackmail him after learning about Letterman’s affair with an assistant.

The first season of My Guest Needs No Introduction included interviews with Tina Fey, George Clooney, Jay-Z and former President Barack Obama. The show was renewed for a second season in December.

