'The Naked Gun' Remake With Liam Neeson Gets Release Date

It has been a while since there has been any motion on the planned reboot of Naked Gun starring Liam Neeson. According to Variety, the reboot is still in the works and now has a release date of July 18, 2025.

Apart from Neeson, the project will be directed and executive-produced by Lonely Island member Akiva Schaffer, who also co-wrote the script with Dan Gregor and Doug Mand. The trio made an impact with the Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers film on Disney+ which walked away with an Emmy award. Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins are producing through their company, Fuzzy Door.

The film is untitled as it is, but is based on the original Police Squad and Naked Gun movies. The comedy classic franchise was created by Jim Abrahams, David Zucker and Jerry Zucker. The trio were also the minds behind Airplane!, Top Secret! and many others.

Neeson will step into the shoes of Lt. Frank Drebin of Police Squad, originally played by the brilliant Leslie Nielsen. While both share the same initials, it doesn't mean Neeson can just walk right into the role. Both were known for their early dramatic roles, while Neeson has shown he's open to poke fun at himself.

Fans can likely forget about seeing Nielsen's fart machine in Neeson's hands. It could use it, though. Without Nielsen's key reactions, Neeson has some hills to climb comedically.