Pete Davidson Makes a Big Career Move

Comedian Pete Davidson just took a big leap in his career by signing with the William Morris Endeavor talent agency (WME) in all areas. According to a report by Deadline, Davidson has been be represented by WME for standup comedy touring specifically for years now, but not for TV, movies and other pursuits. With one agency handling all of his talents, Davidson should see more coordination going forward.

Davidson's standup agent has been Mike Berkowitz at WME for years now, but it's not clear if Berkowitz will be handling all of his arrangements going forward. Either way, Davidson will now be repped by WME for all of his work – a major deal coming hot on the heels of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Davidson got his start doing standup comedy as a teenager but quickly branched out into TV, working his way up to Saturday Night Live at the age of just 20 years old. Since then he has been credited as an actor, producer, writer, director and soundtrack musician on various projects. It's safe to say that his talent agent(s) will have their work cut out for them, though there may be new opportunities to merge these skills together.

Davidson left SNL last year amid increasing interest in movies and other TV opportunities. He co-wrote and starred in the semi-autobiographical film The King of Staten Island in 2020 followed by the semi-autobiographical sitcom Bupkis earlier this year. At the same time he had blockbuster roles in The Suicide Squad, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Fast X, as well as indie hits like Bodies Bodies Bodies. All the all, Davidson continued performing standup and his celebrity status continued to increase with interest in his love life at an all-time high.

Davidson is on the big screen right now in Dumb Money – a fictionalized retelling of the 2021 "GameStop short squeeze," when Reddit users coordinated to artificially inflate the price of GameStop stock to make a huge profit. The movie stars Paul Dano as Keith Gill and Davidson as Kevin Gill, along with stars Vincent D'Onofrio, America Ferrera, Myha'la Herrold, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos and Seth Rogen, among others.

Davidson also has two upcoming projects listed on IMDb, both in the post-production phase. One is an R-rated comedy Wizards! from A24 where he will star alongside Orlando Bloom and Naomi Scott. The other is a horror movie called The Home where Davidson plays a new employee at a retirement home slowly discovering the facility's dark secrets. Right now neither movie has a release date. However, Dumb Money is currently playing in theaters.