'Jupiter's Legacy' Season 2: What We Know

Jupiter's Legacy is in an odd position among Netflix original series vying for another season. On the one hand, the show has been massively popular in terms of viewership, but on the other, it has been an unmitigated critical flop. Between these two factors, it will come down to the small details to decide whether we get a Jupiter's Legacy Season 2.

Jupiter's Legacy was a massive investment for Netflix, adapting a superhero comic of the same name by writer Mark Millar and artist Frank Quitely. It turns many of the tropes of the genre on their heads, leading many fans to compare it to The Boys over on Amazon or Watchmen on HBO. However, critics and most casual fans felt that it fell far short of those other productions, and of their expectations.

Nonetheless, Jupiter's Legacy dominated Netflix's popularity charts and stirred social media for weeks after its release. There is no denying that the show has generated interest — for better or for worse. This might mean that renewal is likely, especially if Netflix intends to get a greater return on its investment. Until the deal is announced for sure, fans will be holding their breath.



Jupiter's Legacy Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix. Here's what we know so far about the possibility of a Season 2.