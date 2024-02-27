Jonathan Banks Warns Noomi Rapace of 'Everest' Effect in Apple TV+'s 'Constellation' (Exclusive Clip)

Apple TV+ is debuting the fourth episode of Constellation this week, and it finds Jonathan Banks warning Noomi Rapace's astronaut character of how going to space can have the same effect as "climbing Everest." In a PopCulture.com exclusive clip of the tense sci-fi drama, Henry Caldera (Banks) — a former astronaut himself — is warning Johanna "Jo" Ericsson (Rapace) of how difficult it can be adjusting to life back on Earth after living through a space catastrophe.

After asking her if she's ever "seen anything that wasn't there," Henry offers Jo a comparison. "Like climbing Everest, going into space," he says. "Your whole focus is on the summit. If you're not very careful, you can forget that once you've summitted you have to get back down. That's when people come unstuck." Check out the full clip above.

Constellation was created and written by Peter Harness (The War of the Worlds). It stars Rapace as Jo, an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space. Only, she's returned to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. "The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost," per an official synopsis.

In addition to Rapace and Banks, the series also stars James D'Arcy (Agent Carter, Oppenheimer), Julian Looman (Emily in Paris), William Catlett (The Devil You Know), Barbara Sukowa (Voyager), and introduces young twin actresses Rosie and Davina Coleman as Jo's daughter, Alice. The series is directed by Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren (The Morning Show, Breaking Bad), Oscar nominee Oliver Hirschbiegel (Downfall), and Oscar nominee Joseph Cedar (Footnote).

Constellation Season 1 Episodes 1-3 are now streaming on Apple TV+. Episode 4: "The Left Hand of God," premieres Wednesday, Feb 28.