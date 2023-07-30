Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Netlix Documentary Reveals Trailer, Release Date

Netflix is releasing a documentary series about Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, and it's coming on Wednesday, Aug. 16. The streamer shared the release date this week along with a trailer for Depp v. Heard. The show will clearly delve into the cultural impact of the case as well as the details of the lawsuit itself.

According to Netflix, Depp v. Heard is a limited series directed by Emma Cooper presenting a neutral look at the case and what it says about the "court of public opinion." It will have three episodes, comprised of footage from the court case itself as well as contemporary news coverage, social media coverage and "citizen commentators." The show hopes to raise "provocative, uncomfortable questions about how the conversations happening outside the courtroom may have influenced the outcome."

Depp's lawsuit against Heard was historic for many reasons – among them, its publicity implications. After their whirlwind marriage, Heard accused Depp of physical and emotional abuse, leading ultimately to Depp being fired from the Fantastic Beasts series – and possibly other projects as well. Depp sued Heard for defamation, claiming not only that he hadn't abused her but that she had actually abused him. They went to court in Virginia and the proceedings were open to the public, meaning that fans could attend the trial and TV cameras were allowed in as well.

Predictably, this meant Depp and Heard's case got wall-to-wall coverage for several weeks and it took over social media in many circles. The documentary seems to focus in on its manifestations on TikTok, as well as the way this case exposed some issues with social media. For example, we hear one person saying: "We're being influenced by bots reacting to bots."

Additionally, many PR experts and legal analysts speculated that Depp and Heard's case could set an uncomfortable precedent for abuse allegations going forward. Many worried that victims would be more scared than ever to come forward and that other powerful men would try to take retribution against their accusers in court. Many reports have now compared Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce to the case of Depp and Heard, for example.

Depp v. Heard hits Netflix on Wednesday, Aug. 16.