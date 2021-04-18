John Stamos Reveals How 'Full House' Cast Really Felt About the Olsen Twins Snubbing Reboot

✖

Fuller House may have come to a close in 2020, but fans are still discussing one fact about the show — how Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen did not reprise their role of Michelle Tanner. During a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live, John Stamos, who reprised his role of Uncle Jesse on the show, spoke out about how the cast felt about the famous twins not taking part in the reboot. According to him, the cast lamented the fact that they couldn't bring the entire gang back together, per Deadline.

Andy Cohen asked Stamos about Fuller House and, more specifically, the Olsen twins. He asked the actor, “Were you surprised that the Olsens never made an appearance on the show, or you knew when they said ‘We’re not doing it’ that they weren’t doing it?” In turn, Stamos said that the cast was "disappointed" about it but that they "understood." He continued, “I remember Lori [Loughlin] saying to me, ‘They won two or three CFDA [Fashion] Awards.’ That’s like winning two or three Oscars. If you won three Oscars, would you come back and do this? I was like, ‘Eh, maybe not.’”

That wasn't all that Stamos had to say about the Full House reboot. He explained that the Fuller House finale was a full-circle moment for the cast, as they didn't have a proper one the first time around. “When we did the original series, we got canceled, and we knew like a week before, and we were just doing a regular last show," Stamos said. "We never really did the final show. So, it was pretty emotional.”

Back when it was first reported that a Full House reboot would be on the way, there was speculation surrounding the Olsen twins' possible roles in the series. Although, according to PEOPLE, Mary-Kate and Ashley were never going to appear on the show. In an interview with the publication back in 2016, Fuller House producer Bob Boyett said that the producers were told before the show even premiered that the twins would not be a part of the new project. Boyett explained that it simply was not going to work out with the pair, as they haven't been involved in the acting world since they were teenagers. He explained, “Ashley said, ‘I have not been in front of a camera since I was 17, and I don’t feel comfortable acting.' Mary-Kate said, It would have to be me because Ash doesn’t want to do it. But the timing is so bad for us."