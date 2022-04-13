See Jessica Biel as Axe Murderer Candy Montgomery in Hulu's 'Candy'

✖

Jessica Biel is starring as axe murderer Candy Montgomery in Hulu's new true-crime show Candy, and fans can now get a look at the show's first full-length trailer. The series promo offers a little more background on the story of Montgomery, who was arrested and tried for the murder of her friend Betty Gore in the early '80s. Fans of Biel will notice that she went through a slight physical transformation to portray Montgomery, donning a curly-hair perm wig and large glasses.

Montgomery lived in Wylie, Texas, and was married to Pat Montgomery, an electrical engineer at Texas Instruments. She met Gore while attending the Methodist Church of Lucas. The pair became close friends, but their friendship turned to rivalry when it was discovered that Montgomery had been having an affair with Gore's husband, Allan. The feud between the two women grew violent, with Montgomery eventually killing Gore with an axe. Montgomery was put on trial and found not guilty by the jury, who found her innocent on grounds of self-defense. According to Wiki, Montgomery is still alive and living in Texas. Interestingly, Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss was originally set to portray Montgomery in Candy, but it was reported in October that she had to drop out of the role due to scheduling conflicts.

In addition to Biel, Candy also stars recent Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey, who plays Gore. Even in the short teaser, it's clear the two women are delivering tense performances that attempt to get as close as possible to the volatile relationship between Montgomery and Gore. The new series also features Orange is the New Black actor Pablo Schreiber, portraying Gore's husband, and Veep star Timothy Simons as Montgomery's husband, Pat. Candy will be a five-episode limited series, and is set to premiere on Monday, May 9. Following the series premiere, Hulu will release one new episode each week night, with the finale scheduled to stream on May 13.

The new Hulu series is not the only forthcoming depiction of the bloody real-life story, as HBO Max is also working on a version. That series is titled Love and Death, and it is created by David E. Kelley, who is most well-known for establishing shows like Ally McBeal and Big Little Lies. Love and Death stars Elizabeth Olsen as Montgomery and Lily Rabe as Gore. No release date for Love and Death has been announced at this time.