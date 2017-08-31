Jerry Seinfeld is Coming to Netflix

After closing a deal that brings Jerry Seinfeld‘s Comedians in Car Getting Coffee to Netflix, the streaming service has now locked down the comic for an hour-long stand-up special.

Seinfeld will take the stage at The Comic Strip in New York City for Jerry Before Seinfeld, a special that focuses on his material he wrote before his time on his titular sitcom.

In between the jokes, the special will show never-before seen footage of the Bee Movie star is his early days. There will be childhood videos and looks at the yellow legal pad archive where he keeps every joke he’s written since 1975.

Netflix has already offered a sneak peaks at some of those classic jokes and their sources in the form of Instagram photos and videos.

In the teasers, Seinfeld riffs on a variety of random topics including missing socks, the middle finger, moving his dad’s sofa and the stigmas of the word “left.”

While the Jerry Before Seinfeld and Comedians in Car Getting Coffee are Netflix exclusives, fans will still have to head over to Hulu to stream the entire Seinfeld series.

Watch two of the special’s teasers below.

