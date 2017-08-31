Jerry Lewis Filmed a ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’ Episode Before His Death

Before his untimely death this past weekend, Hollywood icon Jerry Lewis was featured in a segment for Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. On Monday, Seinfeld took to Instagram to share a special message to the late actor.

As I’ve said many times, if you don’t get Jerry Lewis, you don’t understand comedy. Spending an afternoon with him a couple of months ago in Vegas for Comedians in Cars was a comedy life moment for me. A post shared by Jerry Seinfeld (@jerryseinfeld) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

Seinfeld, 63, shared a snap from the segment with the message: “As I’ve said many times, if you don’t get Jerry Lewis, you don’t understand comedy. Spending an afternoon with him a couple of months ago in Vegas for Comedians in Cars was a comedy life moment for me.”

The image shows Lewis and Seinfeld sharing a laugh while riding in a convertible car. It was clear to see in the photo how special this moment was for Seinfeld as he got to hang out with the legendary actor.

Lewis passed away at the age of 91 on Sunday at his Las Vegas home while surrounded by family. According to his publicist, Candi Cazau, Lewis was planning several other projects before he passed.

“He had plans to go back to New York to do a stage show appearance and also had plans in Las Vegas as well, returning to the stage in 2018,” Cazau said.

Seven months before he died, Lewis’ final performance on stage was held at the Southwest Florida Event Center in Bonita Springs, Florida. He remained seated throughout the show. Watch a clip from the performance here.

Lewis will be remembered as one of the greatest comedians of all time. A few of his most notable films include Cinderfella, The Nutty Professor, The King of Comedy, The Bellboy and The Disorderly Orderly. His final film was a 2016 drama titled Max Rose.

Additionally, he was one-half of legendary comedy team Martin and Lewis (alongside Dean Martin) and he was also very well-known for his Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon specials.