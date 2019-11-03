Jason Momoa Bids Farewell to ‘Frontier’ Character Following Reported Netflix Cancellation

While fans are just now getting word that Jason Momoa‘s Frontier was likely canceled by Netflix and Discovery Canada, the actor actually hinted at the show’s demise back in April. In the three-season series, Momoa starred as Declan Harp, an outlaw trying to end a monopoly on the fur trade in Canada during the 1700s. Netflix had international distribution of the show and released the third — and sadly final — season on Nov. 23, 2018.

In April, Momoa took to his Instagram Story where he posted a video of himself listing some of the many of the characters he played. At the very end, he muttered, “Rest in peace, Declan,” referring to his Frontier character.

Although the video has long since expired on Momoa’s page, a fan site kept it up for posterity. There, fans have gathered to mourn Frontier, which notably ended with a cliffhanger.

“That sucks [Frontier] totally ended on a cliffhanger. They should at least do a 90 minute movie to tie up the looses ends,” one fan wrote.

“What the f—? No, no, no!!!” another wrote.

“So sad! I wanted an other season of Frontier to come,” another wrote. “I really liked that character and the story.”

“Frontier was amazing! I love you brotha!” another fan wrote.

Netflix and Discovery Canada never made a formal announcement on Frontier‘s future, leaving it to Momoa and other actors to break the news to fans. Jessica Matten, who played Sokanon, broke the news in an August episode of the podcast Canadians Talking Sh*t with Adam MacDonald.

Another clear sign that Momoa is not playing Declan again is the number of other projects he has taken on in 2019. He recently finished filming the first season of See, which was released on Apple TV+ on Friday. In the show, he stars as the warrior Baba Voss, who lives in a future where humans can no longer see. When his wife suddenly gives birth to twins who can see, their society’s queen goes after them.

In July, Momoa also signed on for another Netflix project, Sweet Girl. The film will be directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza, who served as one of the executive producers on Frontier. The movie finds Momoa as a husband devastated by his wife’s death and chases down those responsible while protecting his daughter.

“I’m excited to partner with Netflix once again,” Momoa said in a July statement. “I’m putting a dream team together from Brad and Jeff to my best friend, Brian who has been my partner for over ten years. It’s a dream come true to collaborate with him and deliver his vision.”

Momoa also recently finished work on Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel Dune. The movie hits theaters on Dec. 18, 2020.

Momoa will also play Arthur Curry again in Aquaman 2, which opens in December 2022.

