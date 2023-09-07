Jason Kelce Documentary 'Kelce' Coming to Prime Video

Jason Kelce is getting the Prime Video treatment. The streaming service recently announced that the Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman will be featured in a new documentary called Kelce. The film will focus on Kelce during the 2022 NFL season and debut on September 12, two days before the return of Thursday Night Football for the 2023 season.

As the official synopsis states, Kelce will be about Kelce's 2022 season, which began with him contemplating retirement. "After deciding to return for his 12th NFL season, Kelce embarked on a remarkable journey, highlighted by the arrival of his third daughter; the debut of his chart-topping podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with brother, Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis; and a history-making Super Bowl appearance that placed the entire Kelce family at the center of the sports world," it reads. "But as the season came to a close, Kelce was still left grappling with what life looks like after he moves on from the game he loves, and if this hungry dog has one more run in him."

"Jason Kelce has established himself as one of the most compelling and influential characters in sports, both on and off the field," Matt Newman, head of Prime Video Original sports content, said in a statement. "We're privileged to partner with Skydance Sports, 9.14 Pictures, Vera Y Productions, and NFL Films on this project, which welcomes fans into the psyche of one of the greatest centers in the history of the league for what is arguably the wildest and most eventful season of his illustrious career."

Kelce, 35, was selected by the Eagles in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. In his career, Kelce has reached the Pro Bowl six times, was selected to the All-Pro First Team five times and helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl during the 2017 season. In 2022, the Eagles played in the Super Bowl, but the team lost to Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Following the 2022 season, Jason Kelce considered retirement but re-signed with the Eagles on a one-year contract in March. "This is a wonderful business and I love playing football, but there are drawbacks," Kelce said at the time. "You sit there and you think of all of those things, talk to the right people, and eventually, it became clear that I'm not quite ready to call it quits yet. I really enjoy this team, this organization, the coaches. It was a fun year last year and I'm looking forward to another fun one this year."