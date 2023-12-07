Jamie Oliver Just Got His Own Pluto TV Channel

Celebrity chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author Jamie Oliver is bringing his cooking skills to a wider audience. Just a few weeks ago, the 24-hour The Jamie Oliver Channel launched for U.S. audiences on Pluto TV, the free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platform that now offers viewers the opportunity to catch some of Oliver's shows.

Fremantle announced the dedicated FAST channel in October at the Mipcom market's FAST and Global Summit. The now-streaming round-the-clock channel brings the celebrated chef and child health campaigner's massive catalogue of inspiring and mouth-watering cooking shows to Pluto TV, including Jamie's Quick & Easy, Jamie's 15 Minute Meals, Jamie's Super Food, his award-winning documentary series Sugar Rush, Jamie's School Dinners, and more. The channel is also taking on a festive note for the holiday season, with Jolly Jamie Holiday, which kicked off on Nov. 20, seeing Oliver and his family haring how they celebrate the holidays cooking up delicious feasts and creating festive traditions in programs including Jamie's Italian Christmas, Jamie's Quick & Easy Christmas, and Jamie's Night Before Christmas.

"Fremantle and Jamie Oliver have been working together for 20 years, and the launch of the Jamie Oliver Channel in the U.S. is another exciting step in our international partnership and another important milestone in our FAST business growth," Laura Florence, senior VP global FAST Channels, said. "With a huge back catalogue of premium cooking shows, we are delighted to be bringing his innovative style and natural approach to food to audiences in the US. Pluto TV is the ideal platform to be the home of the Jamie Oliver Channel, and we can't wait for viewers to get inspired and be entertained by one of the world's best-known chefs."

Zoë Collins, managing director, Jamie Oliver Group, added: "This is a fantastic opportunity to bring Jamie's programming from across the years – including his iconic recipe shows offering simple, clever and delicious solutions through to his brilliant, award winning documentaries and more – to a new, highly engaged audience."

The Jamie Oliver Channel marks just the latest Fremantle FAST Channel to come to Pluto TV. Others include the game show-focused BUZZR, The Price is Right and The Price Is Right: The Barker Era, Let's Make a Deal, Classic Family Feud, and Baywatch. Boasting a cable-like environment, Pluto TV offers hundreds of channels and thousands of movies and TV series on-demand, with content spanning categories including movies and television, news and opinion, sports, comedy, reality, crime, classic TV, home and DIY, explore, gaming and anime, music, en español, kids, and more. It is available for free.