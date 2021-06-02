'Jupiter's Legacy' Effectively Canceled at Netflix

✖

While Netflix has not made an official cancellation announcement, the streaming service has released the cast of Jupiter's Legacy from their contracts after just one season. This decision comes on the heels of the announcement that Netflix had ordered a live-action adaptation of the comic series Supercrooks, another property from Mark Millar. Supercrooks is set in the same universe as Jupiter's Legacy and will cover the villains' stories like Jupiter's Legacy did the superheroes, effectively turning this into an anthology series.

Millar, who sold the rights to his comic company Millarworld to Netflix in 2019 in a massive deal, took to Twitter to offer some insight into the situation. "I’m really proud of what the team achieved with Jupiter’s Legacy and the amazing work everyone did on that origin season," Millar wrote. "I’ve been asked a lot about what we’re planning next with this world and the answer is to see what the super-villains are getting up to. I’ve always loved crime stories from Scorcese to Tarantino and super-villains are always the most fun part of any superhero story."

"To do something exclusively focused on the villains they fight just feels incredibly fresh as we explore what it’s like to be a bad guy in a world crawling with good guys who want to put you in jail," Millar continued. "Jupiter’s Legacy is a vast and rich space with lots of characters to mine and so I’m happy to share that our next step here is a live-action version of the Supercrooks comic I created with Leinil Francis Yu a few years back. Given where we’re going next, we’ve made the tough call of letting our incredible cast out of their show commitment as we continue to thoughtfully develop all realms of the Jupiter’s Legacy saga."

Millar continued, explaining that he was "confident we’ll return to it later" and thanked fans "for your continued support and to the cast and crew who made this look so great." Millar also confirmed that Supercrooks would be introduced through an anime series from Studio Bones that would come out later in 2021. Jupiter's Legacy found some success on Netflix with early viewership, but many found the series to be overly serious and lacking charisma.