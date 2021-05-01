Netflix Cancels Another Promising Show

✖

Netflix shows seem to be canceled more than they're renewed, and another freshman comedy fits this trending. The Duchess, a U.K. sitcom that premiered on Sept. 11, 2020, is done, according to creator/writer/star Katherine Ryan. The show only ran one season of six episodes. As Deadline and TV Line spotted, Ryan broke the news to fans in an interview on ‎the podcast Vicky Pattison: The Secret To.

"[Netflix] didn’t want to make any more, not enough people watched it. I think something like 10 million people watched it in 28 days and that wasn’t enough," Ryan, who also an executive producer, told Pattison. "But also, I’m not terribly sad about it. I feel like it’s a whole lot of work, a whole lot of time to make a sitcom. I was so grateful to able to make it, but I think it speaks for itself. I kind of like the way it ended."

Ten million is an undeniably big number, but it does not mean much for Netflix. While broadcast and cable networks would kill for a show with 10 million viewers, Netflix needs more to justify production on a scripted series. If this number is accurate — and isn't a product of Netflix's notoriously vague stat-counting — it just goes to show the higher expectations for a show available globally on Netflix's ad-free, subscription-based platform. (Plus, a somewhat mixed reception from critics, per Rotten Tomatoes, did not gain The Duchess goodwill.)

While fans might be hope The Duchess could take that 10-million viewership number and lobby for Season 2 elsewhere, it doesn't look to be in the cards. Not even taking into account Netflix's tricky production agreements, Ryan simply seems to be ready to move on.

"I feel like it’s a whole lot of work [and] a whole lot of time to make a sitcom," the comedian said on the podcast. "It’s really collaborative. And I was so grateful to be able to make it, but I think it speaks for itself. I kind of like the way it ended… I think it’s fine, for me, if it sits on the platform, almost like a film. I’m really chill with things. I don’t want to seem too happy about it, but I’m glad."

The Duchess Season 1 is still available to stream in full on Netflix. Ryan also has two standup specials available on the platform, 2017's Katherine Ryan: In Trouble and 2019's Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room. She is also working on a new TV series with Amazon under the working title Backstage With Katherine Ryan. No premise or release date has surfaced for the Amazon project.