'Cobra Kai' Star Jacob Bertrand Reveals One Thing He Loves About Season 5 (Exclusive)

Cobra Kai premiered its fifth season earlier this month and has received rave reviews from critics. But what does the cast think about Season 5? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Jacob Bertrand, who plays Hawk on the show, revealed the one thing he loves about the new season: getting his mohawk back.

"I'm happy that it's returning," Bertrand exclusively told PopCulture. "I don't think that he needs it, but I think that he just wants it. I think it's more of a style piece now than his identity. But no, I mean, I'm super happy about it. I love getting a mohawk. I get to be six inches taller."

(Photo: CURTIS BOND BAKER/NETFLIX)

Midway through Season 4, Hawk's mohawk is cut by Robby (Tanner Buchanan) and the Cobra Kai crew. At the beginning of Season 5, Robby leaves Cobra Kai because of what it has done to Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young). And as Bertrand mentioned, Hawk didn't need the hairstyle because he won the All Valley Tournament without it.

Speaking of the tournament, did fans come up to Bertrand to congratulate him on winning? "Oh my gosh, all the time. It was hilarious," Bertrand revealed. "People come up to me and congratulate me like I really won a real-life tournament."

Hawk with the mohawk is great to see in Season 5. Still, there were some shocking moments including Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) being left for dead by Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and John Kreese (Martin Kove) escaping prison. "That was crazy to me just seeing this huge gash," Bertrand said when talking about Chozen in the season finale. "I just watched it with some friends and they were like, 'What? No way he dies. He dies?' Everyone was freaking out."

Cobra Kai Season 5 has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is the highest score the show has received since the first season which also was rated 100%. And as much Bertrand loves the new season, he explains why the first season is his favorite. "I don't know if anything could top Season 1 for me, and I think that's just because of it was our first season, I have a lot of fond memories getting to meet everybody," he said, "it felt so like run-and-gun, and there wasn't this pressure around it, like we didn't think anyone was going to watch it. But I do love Season 5."