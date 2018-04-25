‘Jack Ryan’ With John Krasinski Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

The first season has not even debuted yet, but Amazon has already renewed the John Krasinski-starring Jack Ryan for season two.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, early buzz around the new series led Amazon Studios to take early advantage of the opportunity to extend production on the upcoming action-drama.

“With so much early anticipation for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan from our customers and personally having the pleasure to preview the exhilarating, action-packed first season, we are excited to greenlight a second season of the series months ahead of its debut,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “The new season will take our unexpected hero to a new, exciting and dangerous world.”

“From day one we only had one actor on our casting board for this series — John Krasinski,” added Paramount Television president Amy Powell. “We are so excited that he is our Jack Ryan and we get to make another season with this incredibly talented team. We have been blown away by what our whole team has delivered for season one and we can’t wait for everyone to see it this summer.”

Just a few months ago, Amazon released the first teaser trailer for the new series, which eager fans can check out above.

In addition to Krasinski, the series also stars Abbie Cornish (Geostorm), Mena Massoud (The 99), Timothy Hutton (American Crime), Peter Fonda (3:10 to Yuma), and Wendell Pierce (The Wire).

Krasinski also executive produces the series alongside Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Michael Bay (Bad Boys, Transformers: The Last Knight).

“We’re thrilled that the first season has generated so much enthusiasm,” Cuse said of the series’ early season two pick-up. “We couldn’t be happier to be working with Amazon and to be filming very near the Amazon to tell the next great Jack Ryan adventure.”

Interestingly, this is not the first time Krasinski and Bay have worked together on a project, as Bay directed the actor in 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi back in 2016.

This new series sees Krasinski become the 5th actor to portray Tom Clancy‘s iconic Jack Ryan character.

He was first portrayed by Alec Baldwin in The Hunt for Red October (1990), then most famously, and most frequently, by legendary actor Harrison Ford in both Patriot Games (1992) and Clear and Present Danger (1994).

In 2002, Ben Affleck played Jack Ryan in The Sum of All Fears, and most recently the character was portrayed by Chris Pine in Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014).

Amazon previously confirmed that Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan will debut Aug. 31, 2018, exclusively for Amazon Prime members.