Netflix Loses 3 Major Dreamworks Animated Movies

September was a sad month for animation fans on Netflix. The streaming service lost three of the biggest Dreamworks titles in its catalog — Turbo, Kung Fu Panda and Kung Fu Panda 2. All three movies are streaming elsewhere now, but those who had them in their Netflix queue are sadly out of luck.

Turbo left Netflix on Saturday, Sept. 11, while Kung Fu Panda and Kung Fu Panda 2 both left on Thursday, Sept. 30 — right at the end of the month. Rest assured, fans can still enjoy the Netflix original series Turbo Fast, Kung Fu Panda: Awesome Secrets Collection and Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll. However, in some ways that just makes it all the more sad that the originals themselves are gone. Netflix’s full list of September departures can be found here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For those unfamiliar, Turbo came out in 2013, and it stars Ryan Reynolds as a garden snail with big dreams of becoming the fastest snail alive. He resides in Los Angeles, California in an ordinary tomato garden, where he sets out to become the greatest racer of all time. Sadly, the other snails are far more cautious than he is, so his dreams are often mocked.

Other stars of the movie include Paul Giamatti, Michael Peña, Snoop Dogg, Maya Rudolph, Michelle Rodriguez and Samuel L. Jackson. It was direct and co-written by David Soren, who shares screenplay credit with Darren Lemke and Rober Siegel. The movie was considered a general success at the time, and now that nearly a decade has passed since its release, its legacy is being put to the test.

Meanwhile, Kung Fu Panda debuted in 2008 starring Jack Black as Po, a clumsy but enthusiastic giant panda with an urge to learn all the martial arts he can. All the characters are anthropomorphic animals native to China, including the red panda Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman), Master Tigress (Angelina Jolie), Master Mantis (Seth Rogen), Master Viper (Lucy Liu), Master Crane (David Cross), Master Monkey (Jackie Chan) and the snow leopard Tai Lung (Ian McShane).

Kung Fu Panda was successful enough to earn two sequels in addition to the spinoffs listed above. The third movie is not on Netflix now and will not be added even as the other two are leaving.

At the time of this writing, Turbo is not streaming anywhere except Netflix, so if you miss the Sept. 11 deadline you’ll need to buy or rent it on a digital store. Kung Fu Panda is also streaming on Peacock for now, while Kung Fu Panda 2 is streaming on Peacock and on IMDbTV, where it is shown with ads.