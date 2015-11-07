'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' Might Not Air on TV This Year

We're over a week into October, yet it's still not clear if or when It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will air on broadcast TV. The traditional network screeners of the holiday specials have been harder to track down in recent years since Apple TV+ acquired the rights to the Peanuts gang. However, Apple and PBS did announce a plan last year later in the month.

Apple TV+ is the exclusive streaming home for Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts, but most people are accustomed to catching them on regular broadcast TV. To meet that demand, Apple and PBS struck a deal in October of 2021 allowing for one special event broadcast of It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown near the end of October on local PBS and PBS KIDS stations. However, the official PBS KIDS Twitter account indicated that that won't be the case in 2022.

"Regretfully, PBS does not have the rights to distribute the Peanuts specials this year," the post read. "We'll all have to watch for the Great Pumpkin in a different pumpkin patch this Halloween."

This post doesn't necessarily mean that the special won't air on TV at all this year, but the chances seem slim. Apple has not announced any plans and no other networks have hinted about them either. At this point, it would be difficult for a network to promote a broadcast event on such short notice.

Apple acquired the rights to the Peanuts and all their beloved holiday specials in 2020, presumably hoping to draw in streaming subscribers with familiar content that is a staple to the holiday season. Apple TV+ is available here with a seven-day free trial, and after that, it costs $4.99 per month. Doubtless, the company hoped that most people would see this as an acceptable price for their favorite holiday special, especially since they can cancel at any time. However, in 2020 many commenters on social media griped about the hassle and the unwelcome change to their routine.

This may be a part of why Apple made a deal with PBS in 2021, but it's clear that the company still hopes to get customers in the door with these legendary specials. These days, Apple TV+ is also available in the Apple One subscription bundle and is now more accessible and ubiquitous than the year it launched. You can find the Peanuts specials there throughout this holiday season.