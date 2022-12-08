Issa Rae's HBO Max Show Canceled

Issa Rae's foray into reality television came as an executive producer and not a star of the show. Sweet Life: Los Angeles appeared on the streaming service as an HBO Max Original. After two seasons, Deadline reports it's been cancelled, with no plans to return for a third season. The show follows a group pf mid-20 something in various careers in lifestyle and entertainment as they navigate business, love, and friendships living in South L.A. The transition into the next phase into adulthood and the oftentimes chaotic elements that come with it was heavily explored. The show chronicled the lives of Black cast members all connected through the L.A. social scene.

The show starred Amanda Scott, Briana Jones, Cheryl Des Vignes, Jerrold Smith II, Jordan Bentley, P'Jae Compton, Tylynn Burns, Rebecca Magett, Rob Lee, Jaylenn Hart and Myami Woods. Keke Palmer recently revealed that she was a big fan of the show and midway through watching the second season. Unfortunately, that's where it ends. The show is the latest of a string of unscripted and other series to be canceled.

Prior to Sweet Life's demise, Legendary – a reality competition series highlighting the ballroom scene – was canceled after three seasons. FBoy Island was also canceled after two seasons. Sweet Life is said to be shopping for another home.

The cancelations come amid Warner Bros. Discovery forthcoming merging with HBO Max and Discovery+ in 2023. As a result, HBO Max is scrapping reality show content to integrate Discovery+ programming.

Regarding her inspiration for Sweet Life, Rae told Entertainment Weekly: "This idea came to my team and we discussed it. And just as an avid reality fan, I was like, 'Oh, I want to do this. I want to do my version of [MTV's] The Hills meets [BET's] Baldwin Hills.' I want to do Baldwin Hills with The Hills production quality and set it in South L.A. with an older group of people."