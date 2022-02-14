Issa Rae Just Made History in Her Hometown

Issa Rae fans are familiar with her devotion to Inglewood, California. The Insecure star has chronicled life in Inglewood for her hit HBO comedy over five seasons. She’s even opened up businesses such as Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen in the area for locals, primarily people of color in an ever-changing gentrified town to enjoy. Now, she’s being recognized for her promotion of life in her beloved town. On Sunday, Feb. 13, Rae became the first person in history to be awarded the key to the city.

Rae accepted the key during the Taste of Inglewood festival on downtown Market St. from Mayor James T. Butts. Butts calls Rae “the queen of Inglewood.” The Photograph star fought back tears while getting the honor, the first in the city’s 114-year history.

“I’m a little emotional. I’m trying to be a thug right now,” she joked. “The mayor really kind of flabbergasted me in that this is the first key in 114 years, so that’s a huge honor. I just want to thank you all so much for your support — thank you to the mayor, thank you to the city of Inglewood for making it so easy for us to film here, for helping us showcase this city that I love that so much.”

Much of Insecure was shot in and around Inglewood. It’s the first time a spotlight has been put on the city as such in recent years. But Rae did so to showcase the beauty of the city, that’s constantly pushing its residents out amid gentrification. Many employees on the show were also Inglewood locals. She is also the effective producer of an HBO Max reality series, Sweet Life: Los Angeles, which films in the area.

“I have to give love to my grandparents who have lived here, have lived in Briarwood for a long time and who established my first point of view of Inglewood and love the city themselves; my mom and my sister who live here actively and just for being here,” Rae continued in her key to the city speech. “I have to give a shout-out to my collaborators and my company members at Hoorae who have come out here to support me. I’m truly honored to receive this. I will always put on for my city: Inglewood, South L.A., stand up.”