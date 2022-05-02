'Iron Chef' Netflix Series: Legendary Alum Is Returning as Host

✖

A new version of Iron Chef is coming to Netflix as the streamer continues adding new reality shows to its library. This new version will feature former Iron Chef America host Alton Brown and Top Chef winner Kristen Kish as hosts. Mark Dacascos will be back as "The Chairman" in the Kitchen Stadium.

The new Iron Chef, titled Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, will debut on Netflix on June 15. Netflix billed the series as a "supersized approach" to the culinary competition, and chefs will face the toughest challenges of their careers. Five new Iron Chefs will face off against Challenger Chefs in the new Kitchen Stadium, where they are pushed "to the limits of endurance and creativity." The most successful Challenger will return at the end of the season to become the first "Iron Legend."

Netflix is also developing Iron Chef Mexico and Iron Chef Brazil for release later this year, reports Variety. Quest for an Iron Legend will run eight 45-minute episodes. The series is produced by Keller Productions with 3 Ball Productions. The executive producers are Eytan Keller, Daniel Calin, and Ross Weintraub.

The Iron Chef franchise was born in 1993 on Japan's Fuji Television. The series was an international success, spawning remakes around the world. The first U.S. take debuted on UPN as Iron Chef USA. This version was a flop, but Food Network's 2005 take, Iron Chef America, was a bigger success. It ran 13 seasons before ending in July 2018. Food Network also aired the follow-ups Iron Chef Showdown and Iron Chef Gauntlet. Other versions of Iron Chef aired in Israel, the U.K., Australia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Canada.

Netflix has already had success with one big reality show reboot, Queer Eye. The original Queer Eye ran on Bravo from 2003 to 2007. The Netflix reboot launched in 2018 and stars a new "Fab Five." A seventh season is already in the works with stars Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France.

Iron Chef will also fit comfortably with Netflix's other cooking shows. The streamer is also home to Nailed It!, American Barbecue Showdown, The Big Family Cooking Showdown, The Great British Baking Show, Street Food, Chef's Table, and Restaurants on the Edge. Netflix also has Is It Cake?, a bizarre game show where cake experts have to make cakes that look like other objects, including other foods, to trick their fellow cooks and win prize money.