'Iron Chef America' Stars Revealed Ahead of Netflix Reboot

Iron Chef America is getting a reboot over at Netflix, and the stars of the upcoming series have now been revealed. The new cooking competition show, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, will see five new Iron Chefs battling it out against Challenger Chefs who are on a journey to be named the Iron Legend. However, only one will remain when the dust, or flour, settles in the grand finale. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend launches June 15 only on Netflix.

The new Iron Chefs this time around, per PEOPLE, are "Michelin-starred TV chef Curtis Stone, celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson, cookbook author Gabriela Camara, Emmy Award-winning chef Ming Tsai and multi-Michelin-starred chef Dominique Crenn." In a synopsis of the series, Netflix explains, "The competition's most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first-ever 'Iron Legend.'" While Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend is bringing in new Iron Chefs, fans of the original series will be excited to learn that Alton Brown is back as host, alongside Top Chef Season 10 winner Kristen Kish, with Mark Dacascos returning as well.

Speaking to PEOPLE about the show, Stone — a former Iron Chef challenger — proclaimed that he is "super competitive" and ready to get back into the show's kitchen. "Becoming an Iron Chef and following in the footsteps of chefs that inspired me to cook was the opportunity of a lifetime, pushing me and my cooking to new heights," he explained. "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend has everything you always loved about the classic Iron Chef, including familiar faces like Alton [Brown] and The Chairman, but we've got an awesome new group of chefs and a bunch of surprises in store."

Crenn, who was the first woman in the U.S. to receive three Michelin Stars, is well known for beating Iron Chef Michael Symon in the infamous "Battle Yogurt." The accomplished chef told PEOPLE, "Food is language and a connector and being a part of Iron Chef allows me to continue the journey of sharing and inspiring others." She added, "This new show has brought more authenticity and more meaning to the craftsmanship of cooking. It is an honor to be one of the 5 Iron Chefs and show the world that cooking is an art, it's storytelling and essential to the well-being of this planet."